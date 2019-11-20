Note: Bigar's Stars is based on the degree of your sun at birth. The sign name is simply a label astrologers put on a set of degrees for convenience. For best results, readers should refer to the dates following each sign. The Stars Show the Kind of Day You'll Have: 5-Dynamic; 4-Positive; 3-Average; 2-So-so; 1-Difficult

ARIES (March 21-April 19) ****—Review all matters that involve detailed work, especially if they were done in the past three weeks. Reorganize a project that you want completed pronto. Instinct guides you when questioning what seems like a crazy idea. Tonight: Squeeze in some exercise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) ****— While many people around you could be fussing about certain details, your creativity and ability to sleuth out a problem takes center stage. Keep in mind your real desire, and you will make the right choices. Tonight: Celebrating the night.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) ****—Defer more often to others. You tend to make situations more difficult than they need to be — at least at the moment. Play it low-key, especially if you find you are questioning more than normal. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) ****—You could draw a strong reaction when you express yourself. Understand your objective, as that knowledge can help keep you on track. News from a distance might not be clear, even if you think it is. Tonight: Speak your mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) *****—You have the ability to overcome a personal matter — though if involved with finances, a yellow light flashes for today. Do not sign any legal papers right now. You will later note a need for a change. Tonight: Run errands.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) ***** -You beam and make a big difference in others' attitudes toward you. Often people find you hard to follow or understand. You speak of details more than objectives. Tonight: How you feel in the a.m. could be a lot different in the p.m.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) ***—Much is going on behind the scenes. You could be confused about the outcome of a personal matter. Someone you care about could be very difficult. It's possible that person is you, and you are triggering others. Tonight: Pull back and get some extra sleep.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) ***** —Zero in on what you want. It appears you have a second chance. Grab it and run. You see life from a different perspective than many of the people around you. Do not undercut or criticize a close associate. Tonight: Where the action is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) ***—Take a stand, if necessary. You will feel as if you cannot get a personal matter under control. You might be missing an important detail. Give yourself some time to gain a better perspective. Tonight: A must appearance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) ****—Do not push so hard to achieve a long-desired goal. Your ability to read between the lines emerges when someone reveals more about a project or happening than you were told. Tonight: Detach, go relax and watch a movie.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) *****—Your sense of humor emerges, allowing greater give-and-take. Your perspective changes as a partner or close loved one starts revealing more of his or her thoughts. Both of you will gain through greater openness. Tonight: A visit over dinner.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) *****—Allow another person to seize the reins of power. You might like the break and decide to be a little more carefree. Your sensitivity is heightened, though you might not want to act on those feelings just yet. Tonight: Go along with a loved one's suggestion.

— King Features Syndicate

