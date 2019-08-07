October 20, 1980 July 22, 2019

Survived by family, Mark and Barbara, Danielle, Bryan, Rachel, Alita, Jesse Holmstrom, Mick and Rick Daley, Quincy, and many more, you know who you are! Peace N Love to you, our girl. SERVICES: Saturday, August 10th, 10:30am, Good Shepherd.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription