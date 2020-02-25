1793: President George Washington held the first Cabinet meeting on record at his Mount Vernon home; Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson and Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton were among those attending.
1836: Inventor Samuel Colt patented his revolver.
1862: Nashville, Tennessee, became the first Confederate state capital to be occupied by the North during the Civil War.
1901: United States Steel Corp. was incorporated by J.P. Morgan.
1913: The 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving Congress the power to levy and collect income taxes, was declared in effect.
1954: Gamal Abdel Nasser became Egypt's prime minister after the country's president, Mohammed Naguib, was effectively ousted in a coup.
1964: Eastern Airlines Flight 304, a DC8, crashed shortly after taking off from New Orleans International Airport, killing all 58 on board.
1986: President Ferdinand Marcos fled the Philippines after 20 years of rule in the wake of a tainted election; Corazon Aquino assumed the presidency.
1991: During the Persian Gulf War, 28 Americans were killed when an Iraqi Scud missile hit a U.S. barracks in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.
1994: American-born Jewish settler Baruch Goldstein opened fire with an automatic rifle inside the Tomb of the Patriarchs in the West Bank, killing 29 Muslims before he was beaten to death by worshippers. At the Winter Olympics in Norway, Oksana Baiul of Ukraine won the gold medal in ladies' figure skating while Nancy Kerrigan won the silver and Chen Lu of China the bronze; Tonya Harding came in eighth.
2018: China's official news agency said the country's ruling Communist Party had proposed scrapping term limits for China's president, appearing to lay the groundwork for Xi Jinping to rule as president beyond 2023. (China's lawmakers approved that change March 11.)
