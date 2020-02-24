1582:Pope Gregory XIII issued an edict outlining his calendar reforms. (The Gregorian Calendar is the calendar in general use today.)
1761:Boston lawyer James Otis Jr. went to court to argue against "writs of assistance" that allowed British customs officers to arbitrarily search people's premises, declaring: "A man's house is his castle." (Although Otis lost the case, his statement provided early inspiration for American independence.)
1803:In its Marbury v. Madison decision, the Supreme Court established judicial review of the constitutionality of statutes.
1864:The first Union prisoners arrived at the Confederates' Andersonville prison camp in Georgia.
1868:The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.
1942:The SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the Black Sea; all but one of the refugees perished.
1961:The Federal Communications Commission authorized the nation's first full-scale trial of pay television in Hartford, Connecticut.
1981:A jury in White Plains, New York, found Jean Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of "Scarsdale Diet" author Dr. Herman Tarnower.
1988:In a ruling that expanded legal protections for parody and satire, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned a $150,000 award that the Rev. Jerry Falwell had won against Hustler magazine and its publisher, Larry Flynt.
1996:Cuba downed two small American planes operated by the group Brothers to the Rescue that it said were violating Cuban airspace; all four pilots were killed.
2008:Cuba's parliament named Raul Castro president, ending nearly 50 years of rule by his brother Fidel.
