1801: The District of Columbia was placed under the jurisdiction of Congress.

1814: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 in F major, Op. 93, was first performed in Vienna.

1933: Germany's parliament building, the Reichstag, was gutted by fire; Chancellor Adolf Hitler, blaming the Communists, used the fire to justify suspending civil liberties.

1939: The Supreme Court, in National Labor Relations Board v. Fansteel Metallurgical Corp., effectively outlawed sit-down strikes.

1951: The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.

1960: The U.S. Olympic hockey team defeated the Soviets, 3-2, at the Winter Games in Squaw Valley, California. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)

1973: Members of the American Indian Movement occupied the hamlet of Wounded Knee in South Dakota, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux men, women and children.

1982: Wayne Williams was found guilty of murdering two of the 28 young blacks whose bodies were found in the Atlanta area over a 22-month period.

1991: Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that "Kuwait is liberated, Iraq's army is defeated," and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.

2002: At the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Alicia Keys won five prizes, including song of the year for "Fallin'"; Irish rockers U2 won four Grammys, including record of the year for "Walk On"; album of the year went to the "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" soundtrack.

