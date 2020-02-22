1732: The first president of the United States, George Washington, was born in Westmoreland County in the Virginia Colony.

1857: Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scouts, was born in London.

1862: Jefferson Davis, already the provisional president of the Confederacy, was inaugurated for a six-year term following his election in November 1861.

1909: The Great White Fleet, a naval task force sent on a round-the-world voyage by President Theodore Roosevelt, returned after more than a year at sea.

1924: Calvin Coolidge delivered the first presidential radio broadcast from the White House.

1935: It became illegal for airplanes to fly over the White House.

1980: The "Miracle on Ice" took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.)

1984: David Vetter, a 12-year-old Texas boy who'd spent most of his life in a plastic bubble because he had no immunity to disease, died 15 days after being removed from the bubble for a bone-marrow transplant.

1987: Pop artist Andy Warhol died at a New York City hospital at age 58.

1995: Actor Ed Flanders, 60, died at his own hand in Denny, California.

1997: Scientists in Scotland announced they had succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named "Dolly." (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)

2004: Consumer advocate Ralph Nader announced he was running again for president, this time as an independent.

2018: The U.S. women's hockey team won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, beating Canada 3-2 after a shootout tiebreaker.

