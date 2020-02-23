1822:Boston was granted a charter to incorporate as a city.

1836:The siege of the Alamo began in San Antonio, Texas.

1848:The sixth president of the United States, John Quincy Adams, died in Washington D.C., at age 80.

1861:President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived secretly in Washington to take office, following word of a possible assassination plot in Baltimore.

1870:Mississippi was readmitted to the Union.

1903:President Theodore Roosevelt signed an agreement with Cuba to lease the area around Guantanamo Bay to the United States.

1942:The first shelling of the U.S. mainland during World War II occurred as a Japanese submarine fired on an oil refinery near Santa Barbara, California, causing little damage.

1954:The first mass inoculation of schoolchildren against polio using the Salk vaccine began in Pittsburgh as some 5,000 students were vaccinated.

1965:Film comedian Stan Laurel, 74, died in Santa Monica, California.

1995:The Dow Jones industrial average closed above the 4,000 mark for the first time, ending the day at 4,003.33.

1998: 42 people were killed, some 2,600 homes and businesses damaged or destroyed, by tornadoes in central Florida.

2005:A jury was selected in Santa Maria, California, to decide Michael Jackson's fate on charges that he'd molested a teenage boy at his Neverland Ranch. (Jackson was later acquitted.)

