ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Italian man suffering from frostbite and four other tourists were rescued in the Alaska wilderness after visiting an abandoned bus that's become a lure for adventurers since it was featured in the "Into the Wild" book and movie.
Alaska state troopers say the five people were rescued Saturday from a camp they set up after visiting the dilapidated bus on the Stampede Trail near the interior town of Healy. The hikers were found 13 miles from the trailhead. It was unclear how far they were from the bus. The five are expected to be fine.
The rescue was the latest episode involving the bus. Over the years, some hikers have been rescued and others have died while trying to reach it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.