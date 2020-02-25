HELOISE

Heloise HOUSEHOLD HINTS

Dear Readers: RECYCLING. We all should do it, but do you know what goes in the recycling bin and what doesn't? Here's the lowdown:

In the bin: steel, tin and aluminum cans, plastic bottles, brown paper bags, newspapers, magazines, cardboard juice containers and flattened boxes. Paper should be clean and dry, and lids should be removed from bottles.

Out: Plastic bags, foam cups, medical (needles, lancets, etc.) or hazardous waste.

These are guidelines; rules will vary whether a private company picks up your recycling or your city or township does it. Check with your local government's 311 call center.

Heloise

Dear Readers: Two factor authentication — what is it? Online security is on everyone's minds these days. Two factor authentication can be as simple as your financial institution requiring you to use your bankcard and a PIN to gain access to your account at the ATM.

Or, have you ever logged into an account online after not using it for a long while? The website may text you a code to enter into the site along with your password. It's an extra layer of protection.

Heloise

Dear Heloise: My electric company sent out a flyer with a list of things it will NEVER do.

Here is the list. It will:

NEVER call me and threaten to cut off my service.

NEVER call and demand payment and my banking information.

NEVER tell me to paymy bill with gift cards.

NEVER show up and go inside my home without prior notification.

The company advises making a police report if any of these situations arise, and then calling it to make a report.

Ginny P. in Indiana

Ginny, great information! Readers, never be intimidated. If something doesn't feel right, it probably isn't.

Heloise

Dear Heloise: Many people at workout facilities simply sit on the equipment after they've performed their repetitions — they stare endlessly into space or (more and more these days) check and play with their phones, monopolizing the exercise apparatus sometimes as long as 15 minutes. This is egregiously inconsiderate.

Jim R. in Houston

Heloise@Heloise.com

