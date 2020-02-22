Dear Heloise:What's the best way to CLEAN THE LITTER BOX?
A Reader, via email
Cats are extremely sensitive to strong odors, so scrub the empty box with an unscented, mild detergent. Using ammonia or other strong-smelling products could cause the cat to stay away. Rinse well to remove all the soap, then dry. Empty and clean it at least once per week.
Heloise
P.S. A light dusting of baking soda at the bottom of the pan can help absorb and neutralize urine odor.
Dear Readers:Gloria H. in San Antonio shared two pictures of her 14-year-old deer-headed Chihuahua, T.J., who is a frequent visitor here at Heloise Central.
He's looking earnestly at Gloria in one picture, and he's patiently waiting for "Santa Paws" in the other picture, catching a snooze on the office dog pillow while decked out in his tacky Christmas pajamas. He is a great addition to the crew in the office!
To see T.J. and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a furry and funny friend? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
Heloise
Dear Heloise:It's still chilly here in the East. I make homemade "breeze blockers."
Method one, for doors inside the house: You'll need a full leg of old nylon pantyhose and two cardboard cores from gift wrap.
Insert the cores into the hose and tie off the end. Slip this under the door so that one tube is on one side of the door and the other is on the other side.
Method two, better to use for doors to the outside: Fill a kneehigh knit sockwith uncooked rice. Tie it off and wedge it against the bottom of the closed door.
Here's to warmer homes and lower heating bills!
Don J. in Philadelphia
Dear Heloise: Some prescription drugs come in a bottle with a childproof cap that can be turned over and used as a screw-on cap. Who knew?
Margaret H., Sebring, Fla.
Dear Heloise: I buy my bananas in varying degrees of ripeness, to last throughout the week.
Deborah in New York
