Dear Readers: The time is right to choose a fresh or artificial CHRISTMAS TREE. First of all, there's location, location, location in your home. Figure this out, and you'll know what size tree you'll need. A corner of your home usually works best (you can hide a bad spot and "anchor" the tree to the wall with some fishing wire so it won't tip over), or in front of a picture window can be beautiful too, especially with glistening lights. The tree by the fireplace is a no-go — it's too hot there, and it could be a fire hazard.
Check the needles on a live tree. Run your fingers from the trunk out on a branch — needles should not shed. Also, the tree should have a lovely fresh pine scent.
Place your live tree in a stand of fresh water immediately. Use a turkey baster or ice cubes to add water to the stand. Two weeks is about the right time to keep a live tree in your home.
Heloise
P.S. Look for a live tree with the roots still attached; you can plant it in the yard afterward.
Dear Heloise: I read your column in the Montgomery (Alabama) Advertiser. Do you know of an easy procedure for "softening" that "new" finish on pants? I find the stiffness uncomfortable.
I've tried warm water with heavy liquid softener to no avail. I also tried adding a couple of dryer sheets to the dryer. I sure would like to hear from you.
The Old Fellow, via email
New garments are often treated with sizing to make them wrinkle less, but you're correct: The sizing can make clothes stiff and uncomfortable.
What will I reach for? One of my favorite handy helpers - vinegar! Add 1 cup white vinegar to the final rinse cycle. It may take a couple of washes, but your clothes will be soft and fluffy.
Heloise
Dear Heloise: The instructions for using drain cleaner say to "pour 1/5 bottle in the drain." The bottle is opaque. How in the world do I know when I've poured too little or too much?
Why don't they manufacture it in a clear plastic bottle with lines denoting what is 1/5,½, etc.? Seems like it would be cheaper for them to make rather than an opaque bottle. Or at least have a "stripe of clear" down the length of the bottle, again with lines measuring the amount.
C.D.B., Orange, Calif.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.