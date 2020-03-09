April 21, 1938 - March 4, 2020

Lee was born in Omaha to the late Clarence and Marie Haver. Lee founded Haver's Conoco in 1957, and built a thriving automotive repair business (Haver's Service Center) that was later transitioned to three of his sons.

Survived by wife, Eloise (Dugan); daughter, Karen Moritz (Randy); sons: Jim Haver (Patty), Jeff Haver (Michelle), John Haver (Lisa), and Joel Haver (Sarah); ten grandchildren; and five greatgrandchildren.

Family will Receive friends Thursday, March 12th, from 5 pm to 8 pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 13th, 11 am at Lutheran Church of the Master (2617 S 114th St.) Private INTERMENT. Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master.

