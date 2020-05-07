September 3, 1964 May 4, 2020

Survived by wife Jami; sisters Mary Kay Keblesh, Colleen Norgard, Peggy Moraczewski, Genny Albrecht and Patty Lang; brothers John and Jerry; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION begins Saturday 9:30am with a WAKE SERVICE at 10:45am, followed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIALl at 11am at St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church, 119 & Pacific St. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Nebraska sports attire. The services will be live streamed at stroberts.com KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

