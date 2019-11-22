May 7, 1924 November 20, 2019
Preceded in death by wife, Charlene. Survived by one sister, Margaret Ann Schuler of California; son, Jeff Hanson (Cathy); daughter, Jill Kane (Rick); three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 23rd, 10am, Living Faith United Methodist Church (5310 S 182nd, Ave.). INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post #1, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Living Faith United Methodist Church.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.