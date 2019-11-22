May 7, 1924 November 20, 2019

Preceded in death by wife, Charlene. Survived by one sister, Margaret Ann Schuler of California; son, Jeff Hanson (Cathy); daughter, Jill Kane (Rick); three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 23rd, 10am, Living Faith United Methodist Church (5310 S 182nd, Ave.). INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post #1, Josie Harper Hospice House, or Living Faith United Methodist Church.

