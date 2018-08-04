Hansen, Bonnie "Bonzeye"

Preceded in death by father. Seth Pope. Survived by husband, Kevin Hansen; daughter, Pam (Tom) Field, Papillion, NE; son, Kevin (Jamie) Hansen, Omaha; grandson, Dylan Jensen, Council Bluffs; granddaughters, Savanna (Dallas) Huckabee, Elkhorn; KaSara Kraiicek, Roswell, GA; and Elizabeth Hansen, Omaha.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, August 12, 2 pm, at Kikker's, 1503 Ave C, Council Bluffs, IA.
