Jul 1. 1936-Aug 2. 2018
Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Charlotte Grady; infant sister, Frances; sister, Carolyn Hanke; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jim and
Erma Bartholomew; brothers-in-law, Jim Bartholomew and Melvin Pfeifer. Survived by wife, Nance; children, Kent Grady, Robyn Grady and Courtney (Paul) West; grandchildren: Erin, Moira and Aidan Grady; Cece, Liam and Louie West; sister, Mary Alice Pfeifer; brother-in-law, Luke Hanke; sister-in-law, Ruth Bartholomew; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
WAKE SERVICE: Sunday, August 5th, 6 pm, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific Street) with family receiving friends from 4-6 pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 6th, 10:30 am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Pleasant Hill Cemetery; military honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials are suggested to Marian High School, Mt. Michael Benedictine High School, Smile Train, or Alzheimer's Association,
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER. WEST CENTER CHAPEL
7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.