"Love your neighbor/ enemy." This doctrine is widely taught in all religions as a fundamental principle for pursuing relationships with one another.
In a nation that is so deeply divided, some semblance of civility and reconciliation is imperative to survive. The divisions are deep, but nothing new, just back in the forefront again. We are divided by political views, gender identification, sexual orientation, race, spiritual belief and many other things.
The one small light in the darkness of this division is that in times of crisis, our differences are put on hold and we step up to help one another. In late 2019, Australia was devastated by bushfires, and millions of animals were lost, thousands of square miles were scorched, thousands of people were displaced.
In the midst of this terrible loss on the other side of the world, strangers forgot their differences and temporarily came together in support and help. In Bonython Park in Adelaide, Australia, over 50 Muslims and Christians put aside their differences and united in prayer.
Their prayers were for Christians and Muslims.
Their prayers were for people of all faiths and no faith.
Their prayers were for people who hate Christians and hate Muslims.
Their prayers were for all people.
Their prayers were for all of the wildlife that have been critically burned.
Their prayers were for all of the wildlife that have died horrendous deaths.
Their prayers were for rain. Their prayers were for an end to the destruction of the land.
Their prayers were for mercy and healing.
Once again, tragedy and suffering trumped divisiveness.
Once again, strangers put aside their differences and joined forces for the good of others.
Even if this gathering of diverse beings was only temporary and happened because of a horrendous crisis, it proved it can be done. It proved our need for one another is greater than our need to stand alone. It proved that our underlying love for our neighbor/enemy is greater than our hate.
In just a few days, on Wednesday to be exact, Christians all over the world will observe the start of the season of Lent by worshiping on Ash Wednesday.
I love this day in the liturgical calendar so much because it is weird, uncomfortable and out of step with much of what we see celebrated in popular culture. So rarely, we see people say "I'm sorry" in a genuine and transparent way. But that is what Ash Wednesday is all about.
It is a day of repentance, plain and simple. Ash Wednesday is a day of confession and lament. It is a day to admit to God that we screw up, repeatedly, and ask God for forgiveness. And to show just how sorry we are for all the mistakes we've made and the people we have hurt, we do something so ancient and odd, it's amazing it persists in 2020. We put ashes on our skin. The ancient Israelites used ashes as a sign of lament (see Daniel 9:3 for an example), and for this one day a year, Christians use ashes on our forehead or hand as a way to embody our regret and offer to God a true prayer of repentance. We ask God to wipe the slate clean and fill us anew with love of God and neighbor.
I encourage you to attend an Ash Wednesday service on Feb 26. Sing, pray and hear God's call to repentance. Take a moment to offer up your mistakes, big and small, and trust in God's power to forgive. St. Paul's UMC in Papillion is having worship at 7 p.m. that day, and all are welcome. There are other churches all over the city that will provide an excellent place to do this odd thing, confess, apologize and seek forgiveness.
