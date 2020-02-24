Forget TV— just watch your toddlers for relationship advice

Editor's note: This is the third in a three-part series about how parents can learn some important life lessons from their kids.
One perk of the toddler years is that you get to watch a little person — in real time —dip their toe into unsavory human traits like bold-faced lying and manipulation.
Last night, I was rocking Poppy, and we could hear her sister ask her dad for a Mickey Mouse Band-Aid because she cut her finger. This prompted Poppy to rouse and embark on a soft weeping campaign.
"Oh no, what is it?" I asked, playing the sucker.
"My finger hurt so bad, mommy. I need a Band-Aid."
"Poppy, you don't need to lie," I reasoned. "Just ask for a Band-Aid."
"Can I have a Band-Aid?" "No, are you nuts? Go to sleep." But despite the frequent honing of their manipulation skills, I have also observed something beautiful and inherent in who they are. They long to love and be loved, and yearn for peace and harmony. To this end, they forgive easily. Resentment isn't a thing. Grudges haven't been invented yet. It's why a child having to endure an abusive upbringing is so devastating — it destroys the beauty of this innocence.
This doesn't mean my girls don't fight. Things can get ugly real quick over a Hatchimal. It doesn't mean they aren't capable of an epic back arch if they aren't allowed another Dum Dums sucker. To learn where a boundary is, you gotta test it.
But when all else fails, they fight to go back to their default — living happily in the present. I find, as an adult, I can waste a lot of emotional bandwidth ruminating on injustices. I can turn cold or withhold my love to get revenge, to get my way or, at the very least, be right. I am capable of forfeiting my peace over the most trivial crap, like getting cut off in traffic or always picking the new cashier on their first day.
Even though not getting what they want can really throw a wrench in my girls' gears, what they eventually want most isn't their way. Instead, they want a hug and to feel our love; to go back to center.
I guess what I'm saying is, adults have a way of over-complicating our lives at the expense of what really matters. Ego is more important than relationship. We give away our peace as if it's nothing, when it's quite possibly everything.
Of course, children want what they want and make a lot of noise if they don't get it. Adults do, too. But is getting what we want more important than giving and receiving love? Forgiveness and moving forward? Is it more important than peace?
I don't think so. Watch the little ones before they grow older and start mimicking us, and you'll see. They love, they forgive, they make peace, they move on. And who knows? Maybe if we follow in our baby's footsteps, we might get rewarded with another Dum Dums sucker.
Anna Lind Thomas is a humor writer and mom to daughters Lucy and Poppy and English bulldog Bruno, wife to Rob Thomas and founder of HaHas for HooHas. She writes for momaha.com.
