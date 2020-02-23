ON THE ROAD TO BUCARAMANGA, Colombia — The rich were the first to leave. They wired their savings abroad and hopped on international flights.
The middle class departed next. They went on buses, sometimes riding for days across several countries.
The poor remained. They stayed as the economy collapsed, food got scarcer, medicine shortages turned deadly and the electricity cut out for days at a time. But finally they, too, began to exit Venezuela.
They simply walked out. The departure of the caminantes, or walkers, began slowly in 2017 with young men hoping to find jobs and send money home.
Now women and children, the sick and the elderly also are taking their chances, expanding an exodus that already is one of the biggest mass migrations in modern history.
An estimated 5,000 people flee each day.
The most popular way out is through the Colombian border city of Cúcuta. Then comes one of the most difficult parts of the trip: a 125-mile passage that climbs more than 9,000 feet to a long and frigid plateau — El Paramo de Berlin — before descending into the balmy, green city of Bucaramanga.
The Los Angeles Times set out to document the journey, immersing a reporter and photographer in the river of humanity for five days. The trip started on a Monday morning last May just outside Cúcuta at a Red Cross station, where a worker stood before a group of migrants and told them about a 21-year-old man who had died of hypothermia while trying to cross the plateau.
"I tell you this not to make you scared," he said. "I tell you so you'll be careful and understand that these kinds of tragedies have happened."
When he asked where people were headed, they shouted destinations in Colombia — "Bogota!" "Medellin!" "Cali!" — and beyond — "Ecuador!" "Peru!"
***
They carried blankets and quilts and homemade backpacks. They carried handouts from the Red Cross: boiled sausages, crackers, bottled water and canned tuna. They carried faith in God.
Valentina Duran carried her monthold son.
Samuel had been born April 2 in Cúcuta as 22-year-old Duran was fleeing to Colombia for the second time.
The first time was in 2016. For the next two years, she worked at a clothing factory in the industrial city of Cali, sending whatever earnings she could to her parents and the two young children she had left in their care.
When her daughter caught pneumonia last year, Duran returned to her hometown of Maracay and barely recognized it. Cash was nearly unattainable and bodega shelves were empty.
Six months later, she returned to Colombia and immediately gave birth.
A woman at the hospital overheard her telling doctors that she and Samuel were homeless and offered to take them in.
They stayed a few weeks before Duran decided it was time to get moving again in search of a job. The bus would cost about $60. She didn't have it.
So now she was lugging her son down Route 55, staring at a ribbon of blacktop that disappeared into the mountains.
The midday sun beat down. Cargo trucks whizzed past, spraying dust that stuck to her skin. The boy let out a whimper. "I know, love, I know," she cooed. "Don't cry."
She sat down on the side of the highway under the shade of a large tree with Samuel wrapped in fleece on her lap.
Duran reached into her small backpack for a bottle of water, carefully filled the cap and put it to his lips.
Bucaramanga was 116 miles away.
***
The heaviest things the travelers carried were stories of heartache. Ana Maria Fonseca Perez was only 40,
but she was already acquainted with the sort of loss that some people never experience in a lifetime.
Her husband, Jose Tomas Hernandez Duran, suffered from diabetes and depended on daily shots of insulin. One day in 2017, the medicine ran out. His family searched all over, but every pharmacy was out of stock. He died just over a month later at age 44.
Then in April, their son Sergio Manuel Fonseca Perez was training with the national guard when he suffered appendicitis and was rushed to the hospital.
Widespread blackouts made it impossible to operate. Before power was restored, he was dead.
Now it was Tuesday morning and his mother was walking with her 15-year-old daughter, a nephew, two nieces and three friends.
One niece, 4-year-old Francesca Huerta Perez, waved to cows in a pasture nearby. She peeked through a fence surrounding a primary school, where children in clean blue-and-white uniforms stared back at the little girl in a dirty, too-big pink sweater.
"Give us a ride," she said to no one in particular. "I don't want to walk too much."
Another son had already arrived in Peru and sent Fonseca a message warning her that the trip was difficult.
But Fonseca had come to believe that she had no choice but to try. "I came here so I could forget," she said.
