The Invisible Man
In a year that's already seen several horror adaptations of works that weren't previously horrors ("Gretel & hansel," "Fantasy Island"), it's refreshing to see a true horror adaptation. Of course, this is hardly the first film version of H.G. Wells' classic novel (and that's not even counting blatant knock-offs like "Hollow Man"). Originally planned as part of universal Pictures' now-defunct dark universe cinematic universe (the less said about that, the better), it's now the first entry in the rebranded universal Classic Monsters stand-alone film franchise. It stars elisabeth Moss as Cecilia, the ex-wife of abusive scientist adrian Griffin, aka the Invisible Man. after Griffin commits suicide, Cecilia begins experiencing eerie coincidences that indicate her husband may be alive and invisible — which, duh, we can read the title. The film co-stars aldis hodge, storm reid, harriet dyer, Michael dorman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. R
