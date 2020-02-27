Fears over coronavirus extend slide in U.S. stocks

LONDON (AP) — Major U.S. stock indexes gave up early gains and closed mostly lower Wednesday, extending the market's heavy losses for the week.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell for the fifth straight day after swinging between a 0.6% loss and 1.7% gain. Smaller company stocks bore the brunt of the selling. The bond market continued to flash warning signs as long-term Treasury yields fell further below shortterm yields.
Worry about economic fallout from the virus outbreak that originated in China has fueled a sharp selloff this week that's wiped out the market's gains for the year.
The virus continues to spread and threatens to hurt industrial production, consumer spending and travel.
"The market is still digesting the full impact of what the coronavirus could mean for global GDP growth and, more importantly, on earnings growth for a lot of companies," said Nadia Lovell, U.S. equity strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.4%. It's on track for its biggest monthly decline since May. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 123.77 points, for a three day loss of 2,034 points. A modest rally in technology stocks helped nudge the Nasdaq composite to a 0.2% gain.
Smaller company stocks fell the most. The Russell 2000 index lost 1.2%.
European markets were mostly higher and Asian markets fell.
Bond yields headed lower for much of the day, but then recovered mostly.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 1.34% from 1.33% late Tuesday. The yield on the 3-month Treasury bill edged up to 1.51%. The inversion in the yield between the 10-year and the 3-month Treasurys is a red flag for investors because it has preceded the last seven recessions.
"The bond market is sending us some warning signals that we should pay attention to and that's what you see playing out in the market today," Lovell said.
Investors have been moving more money into bonds in the wake of the outbreak. Traders are concerned the global economy could slow down as China, the world's second-largest economy, struggles to contain the outbreak.
"A slowdown definitely is on the horizon, but it's transitory," Lovell said. "I would expect economic growth to reaccelerate in the back half of the year as China starts to come online."
