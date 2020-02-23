LAS VEGAS (AP) — A growing number of Democratic lawmakers, union officials, state leaders and party strategists agree that Bernie Sanders is a risky nominee to put up against President Donald Trump. There's less agreement about whether — and how — to stop him.
Democratic critics of the Vermont senator, who has long identified as a democratic socialist, fear that his liberal platform would push moderate voters into preferring four more years of Trump. They also worry that his policies would cost them control of the House and a chance at grabbing the Senate from Republicans this fall.
However, centrist Democrats are far from unifying behind a moderate alternative. None of the viable centrists in the race is eager to exit the campaign to clear a path for a candidate to become a clear counter to Sanders.
With fear and frustration rising in the party's establishment wing, a high-stakes math problem is emerging. It could be impossible to blunt Sanders as long as a trio of moderate candidates — former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — stay in the race. And former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg may be picking up steam after pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into the swath of states that vote on Super Tuesday, March 3.
"You see this tremendous angst in the party — 'What are we going to do?' " said Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor who was also chairman of the Democratic National Committee. "We need to unify as fast as we can."
The dynamic is complicated because each of the major moderate candidates has glaring vulnerabilities.
Biden began the campaign as a front-runner, but the aura around his operation took a hit after a fourth place finish in Iowa gave way to a fifth-place finish in New Hampshire.
Buttigieg has proved to be the most effective centrist in raising money from the party's traditional high-dollar donors, which puts him in a strong position to compete in an expensive national contest. But the 38-year-old faces lingering questions about his experience and his ability to win support from black and Latino voters, a challenge that could come into greater focus if Buttigieg loses badly in South Carolina.
Klobuchar is newly emboldened after a third-place finish in New Hampshire, but she too has little support among minority voters and has largely run a bare-bones campaign operation.
"When you have three or four candidates in that same lane, math becomes a problem," said Harold Schaitberger, general president of the International Association of Firefighters and a Biden loyalist, who admits being "disappointed" by Biden's bad performances and Sanders' rise.
There is no significant movement in the works to stop Sanders. And so long as there are a half-dozen viable candidates in the race, it may not matter if there were.
By the end of Super Tuesday, more than one third of all delegates will be awarded. Should Sanders build a significant delegate lead — and his strength in California alone makes that possible — it would be very difficult for any other candidate to catch him in the slew of state-by-state elections that follow based on the way delegates are apportioned. The nominee will be named at the national convention July 13 through 16.
"We have a lot of good candidates, but in general we're incredibly frustrated that the field hasn't winnowed," said Robert Wolf, a major fundraiser for Barack Obama, who said he has donated money this cycle to more than a dozen Democrats. Sanders is not one of them.
The situation is similar to the Republican primary in 2016, when several anti-Trump alternatives divided their party's moderate vote and allowed Trump to become the nominee despite failing to win a majority of the vote in early primary contests.
Sanders was showing new signs of confidence as he campaigned in Nevada in the days before Saturday's caucuses. Rallying supporters in Carson City, he declared that he could win Nevada, then California and the Democratic nomination.
"I've been attacked by the media establishment, I've been attacked by the corporate establishment, I've been attacked by the Republican establishment, I've been attacked by the Democratic establishment, and they're nervous," Sanders said.
Sanders said he was ramping up his outreach to other lawmakers and party officials who have been skeptical of his White House bid, although he offered no details. The senator has also agreed to host at least two fundraisers for the Democratic National Committee, which he had previously resisted.
Asked about the response he was getting to the establishment outreach, Sanders said: "I think we're going to do just fine."
Yet there is no evidence that his standing is improving among the party's skeptical moderates. Several elected officials in recent days have raised concerns about his ability to beat Trump and his impact on other Democrats running for election this fall.
Although Sanders' nomination as the Democratic candidate would drive enthusiasm among liberal voters eager to defeat Trump, it would be a dramatic liability in conservative parts of the country where Democrats recently won seats that gave them control of the House.
"That scares the daylights out of me," said Rep. Juan Vargas, D-Calif., who has endorsed Bloomberg. "In these districts we barely won, if (Democratic incumbents) get labeled a socialist, and if our candidate is running as a democratic socialist, these guys would lose. There's no doubt in my mind."
Their worry is that Trump would tie every elected Democrat in the country to the most progressive policies of Sanders including the Green New Deal and "Medicare for All." Sanders also is pushing a $15-an-hour minimum wage, a housing guarantee for all Americans, the elimination of all student debt held in America, and an aggressive wealth tax on multimillionaires and billionaires.
Several Democrats won their seats in 2018 in moderate Democratic or even slightly Republican parts of the country by touting less-progressive policies and a go slow approach on issues such as health care and climate change.
Vargas and Democrats with similar concerns have begun endorsing other presidential candidates whose message they find less combustible.
Since Biden's underwhelming finish in Iowa, at least seven congressional endorsements have gone to Bloomberg, a 78-year-old former Republican who may be on the verge of becoming a top-tier candidate even after skipping all four February primary contests.
When Elizabeth Warren was emerging as a front-runner last fall, Helen Springer of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, enthusiastically contributed $100 to the liberal Massachusetts senator's campaign. "She was trending high," said Springer, 75. "That didn't last."
Now, Bloomberg gives Springer hope. She worries that none of the candidates who competed in Iowa and New Hampshire can win the nomination, unite the party and defeat Trump.
"We Democrats have to be absolutely pragmatic. We have to be cold-eyed," said Springer. "We have to look at the situation we're in and get behind somebody who can stand toe to toe with Trump.''
Steve Shurtleff, a Biden backer and the speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, believes Buttigieg and Klobuchar are the new leaders in the party's moderate wing, while Bloomberg is making a case.
As for Sanders, Shurtleff noted that most New Hampshire voters supported somebody else. Indeed, Sanders won the primary with just 26% of the vote, a low bar made possible because his moderate alternatives split up the rest of the electorate.
"It's very crowded in that lane," Shurtleff said. "It's really kind of a conundrum."
Just don't ask any of Sanders' rivals to step aside.
An energized Klobuchar said in an interview that her third-place finish in New Hampshire left her "as scrappy as I was when I started."
She shrugged off any concerns about moderates dividing the vote. "I don't think it's as simple as two lanes," she said in an interview. "Everyone brings something else to this."
Sanders and his supporters argue that Democrats have nothing to worry about. A Sanders campaign, they say, would drive unprecedented turnout from once-disenfranchised voters.
But the Democrats who are worried about Sanders' rise argue that the Democratic base is already enthusiastic to cast their ballot Nov. 3 because of one man who is not a Democrat at all.
"The energy all comes from Trump," said Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., who is supporting Bloomberg. On the Democratic side, "it can be the most milquetoast candidate. It's not about an orator. It's about someone who is credible."
This report includes material from the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times.
