KEARNEY, Neb. — Tammie Jones' heart raced every time her cell phone rang with a call from the state's largest juvenile justice center.
The calls often brought bad news about her 17-year-old son, who was at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney.
He got in fights. He was bullied. Jones, 37, got the latest gut punch call on Feb. 12. Her son was hospitalized after trying to take his own life by overdosing on pills. It was his third suicide attempt while at the facility.
The call came hours after state leaders announced steps to address problems at the Kearney center, a 9-iron shot from Meadowlark Hills Golf Course on the edge of this central Nebraska college town.
This month alone, the center has had multiple suicide attempts, youth-on-youth assaults, including one alleged sexual assault, and an uprising by several teens that injured up to three workers and involved the use of bed frames as weapons.
The Department of Health and Human Services has recorded seven escapes so far this year, five from the campus and two from off-site activities. One of this year's escapes led to a Kearney-area resident's car being stolen. The facility recorded 50 total escapes in 2019 and 14 in 2018, HHS said Friday. Those tallies include teens who ran from the Kearney center and from off-site visits with family and other activities.
Family members and staffers say Jones' son and some other youths have not fared well behind the 10-foot-high fence that snakes around the perimeter of the Kearney center.
Jones had hoped that her son would get help at the barracks-style facility. A judge had sent him there in 2018, after he attacked her while she was pregnant with his baby sister. He also was found to have sexually assaulted a child.
Instead, he continued to have problems. She said he was targeted by other youths because of his past.
"I'm scared I'm going to lose him before I get him home," Jones said from North Platte, where the family lives.
The problems in Kearney brought the agency's CEO, Dannette Smith, to town on Feb. 12 to announce changes at the center that, at last count, housed 121 Nebraska teens who have violated the law.
She said employees, families and teens should know help is coming. HHS officials are meeting with union leaders and local officials, and reaching out to families. A recently announced redesign of HHS's youth centers will include better programming and treatment for youths, as well as additional training for staff.
"While we are not without challenge, we continue to build our workplace culture — one that stresses the importance of responsibility, accountability, openness and frequent communication," HHS spokeswoman Leah Bucco-White said.
The current situation has led to frustration and turnover among staff.
Some workers say they are reluctant to intervene when dealing with disruptive youths because they don't know if managers will back them up. Mandatory overtime is straining security staff, much as it has in Nebraska's troubled prison system. And the principal of the center's school is leaving this month, The World-Herald has learned.
HHS leaders acknowledged some of the problems that staff and the families of eight teens at the center relayed to The World-Herald. "In every bit of information," Smith said in an interview, "there's always a bit of truth to it."
She said the agency needs to improve the culture at the Kearney center and build one that's "consistent, reliable and self-corrects." That means not hiding things that need fixing, she said. It means encouraging people who work and live at the center to speak up.
That would be a welcome change, parents and staff say, from a culture that has sometimes punished teens, families and staff for voicing concerns about how things are handled.
Family members who've complained say they've had visits restricted to conference rooms, with recording devices turned on, and their children's behavior more closely scrutinized. Staff described colleagues being ostracized or reassigned.
Smith said she had no direct knowledge of such actions but said HHS will make sure staff knows how to respond appropriately.
The state's new approach for the Kearney center includes bringing in staff from other HHS juvenile facilities to temporarily beef up staffing, as well as doing a better job of evaluating which teens should be served in Kearney and which belong elsewhere.
Under the plans, Kearney will be the main campus for male and female youth offenders, ages 14 to 18. Some female juveniles who are about to released have been moved to a newly renovated building on the Geneva campus. And several male juveniles are being moved to a new Lincoln site, where they will receive targeted behavioral and trauma-based programming in a more secure setting. The Nebraska Department of Corrections is augmenting staffing at the new center, providing three staff members for the next 90 days, HHS said. In addition, some youths will move to the Hastings Regional Center campus, which provides substance abuse treatment for teen-age males.
The new plan would address an increase in recent years in the number of youths who act out violently and need more intense, oneon-one treatment than Kearney offers, Smith, staffers and local law enforcement say.
Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller, whose deputies respond to escapes and incidents at the center, said he's encouraged that the state is acknowledging that about 10% of the youths housed at the center don't belong there.
"I think that you're seeing more mental health issues that can cause more violence with the youth," said Miller, who also runs the Buffalo County Jail. "It's the same thing law enforcement is facing with adults."
Police union leaders in Omaha say changes since 2014 to state laws governing juvenile justice could be part of Kearney's problems.
More felonies or serious offenses are being handled in the juvenile court system, they say, instead of adult court.
Youth rehabilitation advocates, including Voices for Children, point to data that show little change in the types of offenses sending people to Kearney. Most are sent there after assaults, thefts, burglaries, criminal mischief or drug-related offenses.
Sherry Morrow, the Buffalo County Board member who represents the area near the center, said neighbors fear for their own safety and the safety of the teens who escape.
Kearney residents historically have worked well with the youth center, she said, citing her own work teaching driver's education there in the late 1970s and early 1980s. In those days, the center's kids volunteered in the community.
"Kearney is small enough that it's more a discussion on the street and in the coffee shops," she said. "We don't want it to go away. We want the people who work there to be safe."
Neighbors also say they want HHS to promptly call local authorities after incidents, which HHS leaders recently pledged to do.
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh said it's hard for local law enforcement to respond effectively when center staff call 30 to 40 minutes after an escape or assault. Problems at the state's juvenile justice facilities are being probed independently by the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee and the Office of Inspector General of Child Welfare.
Jan Decker, 71, wants to see improvements. HHS moved her adopted daughter, 17, to the Kearney center after the agency relocated girls from the Geneva youth center. The state temporarily closed that facility in August, after a disturbance, as it dealt with staffing shortages and the need to repair some buildings.
Decker said the attitude is that "these are bad kids and they deserve to be there and nobody cares what happens to them."
The newspaper also interviewed front-line employees who expressed a common complaint: Workers are reluctant to verbally or physically discipline teens at the center, out of fear of being blamed and possibly fired if they step in and things turn physical. Physical discipline is allowed under HHS rules, but staff must first try verbal methods of de-escalation.
Some youths lose respect for staff who don't step in, said Robin Smith, a union steward at the center. That can lead to bullying and fights that get stopped too late, he said.
Many workers are approaching a breaking point, especially overnight staff, who are often required to work mandatory overtime, double shifts of 16 hours for up to five days at a time, representatives of two unions at the center say.
Part of the problem is staffing. Based on the latest numbers, the center had 65 staff vacancies, having filled only 153 of its 218 positions, according to HHS. Many of the 153 are looking for different jobs, staffers say.
"Whenyouhave thekindof staffing problem we have out there, it affects the ability and alertness of the staff who are doing their best under extreme conditions," said Gary Young, a lawyer for the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents youth security specialists at the Kearney center.
Young said he's hopeful, based on recent conversations with HHS officials, that at least some of his members' concerns about pay and hours might soon be addressed.
Center leadership is a concern, too, workers say. Managers have built a culture that encourages downplaying problems over painting an accurate picture for HHS leaders in Lincoln or the Legislature, center staffers said.
"Managers care more about avoiding anything that requires paperwork ... than they do about keeping us safe," Robin Smith said.
He cited an example from several years ago: A youth was assaulted by another juvenile using a fork. But the injury was listed in reports as an injury from a fall, not an assault, he said.
Staff and parents also say kids need more and better access to counseling and treatment, which HHS has said it plans to enhance.
Youth centers that match treatment and counseling to the individual needs of youths often see less violence, said Joseph Schwartz, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
State Sen. Sara Howard, who chairs the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, said she wants HHS to offer more robust mental health treatment and education in Kearney, particularly for students with special needs.
She also cited safety concerns raised by parents and staff about housing girls and boys together in a center designed only for boys.
"You have to fix those facilities," she said.
Jones, whose son tried to take his own life, still has questions about what happened. Among them: How did her son get pills? Why hadn't people noticed he had them? Was he receiving the counseling he needed? Did something trigger his suicide attempt?
Jones' son was transferred from the hospital back to the youth center the day after his overdose. She was notified Tuesday that he was being moved to the new Lincoln center. She said she doesn't yet know what that move will mean for his treatment and future.
HHS declined to comment specifically on the boy, citing his status as a juvenile.
However, officials said policies require staff to do a mouth check after medication is administered to make sure pills have been taken. They also keep medication in secure storage, to which youths do not have access, and keep an inventory of it.
Jones and other parents say one way to give kids hope would be to give them a clearer idea of when they'll be able to leave, if they do what they're told. Health and Human Services' Smith said she would reach out to judges and others in the juvenile justice system to see what can be done.
Today, the length of a youth's stay is determined by HHS, based on the teen's progress in counseling and treatment. Youths "age out" of the center at age 19, regardless of how they behave.
That sounds like an eternity to many young teens, said Jennifer Prue-Scott, whose 15-year-old daughter is at the Kearney center.
"These kids aren't perfect," Prue-Scott said. "But they need to be heard. These aren't throwaway kids. They're our kids."
This report includes material from the World-Herald News Service and the Associated Press.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135
A TYPICAL DAY AT KEARNEY YOUTH CENTER
A typical day at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney starts with youths waking up at 6:30 a.m. and getting ready for the day. Teens bring laundry down, eat breakfast. Boys go to school until 3:15 p.m.; girls attend school until 5 p.m. (The girls' longer school day makes up for the loss of instructional time when the girls moved to the Kearney center after the Geneva youth center temporarily closed.)
After that, the youths have group meetings, counseling, case management and time in communal spaces.
Then they eat dinner, hit the showers and wind down time before going to bed in the housing units, with TV or a book. Bedtime is 8:30 p.m.
Sources: Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, parents, staff.
