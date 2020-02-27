1 Check out some dinosaurs
Come to the Omaha Children's Museum this weekend for "diggin' dinos," a larger-Thanlife dinosaur exhibit. The fun will include life-size Animatronic dinosaurs and kid-sized construction equipment. all activities are included with museum admission, which is $14 for kids and adults ages 2 to 59, $13 for seniors and free for member families and children under 2. The exhibit runs through April 11. The museum is located at 500 s. 20th st.
2 Make a blanket for kids in need
On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., come with your family and friends to Bryan high school to make handmade blankets for children at Project Linus' annual "Make a blanket day." The nonprofit strives to comfort children who are ill and traumatized. you don't have to know how to make a blanket, because they will teach you. you'll only need two yards of printed fleece, scissors and enthusiasm. admission is free. Bryan high school is located at 4700 Giles road.
3 Learn about animal tracks
Come to the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to learn how to interpret clues — such as tracks and scat — left behind by forest animals. Participants will receive a free animal track guide to use during and after the program. admission is $11, but free for members. Participants must pre-register at eventvesta.com/events/1200.
Celebrate Black History Month
On Saturday, come to the Durham Museum, 801 s. 10th st., to learn and visit with children's book author Vaunda Micheaux Nelson, who will be reading her books "Let 'er buck!: George Fletcher, the People's Champion" and "bad News for Outlaws: The remarkable Life of bass reeves, deputy u.s. Marshal." The event will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. Online reservation is required. The event is free with admission, which is $11 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 62 and older, $7 for children ages 2 to 12 and free for members and children younger than 2. For more information, call 402-444-5071 or email reservations@durhammuseum.org.
5 Learn about the archaeology of the Native American frontier
Spend your Sunday afternoon at the Joslyn art Museum and listen to a public presentation about the Europeans who first came into direct contact with the eastern Nebraska Native Americans in the early 1700s, as well as how it dramatically contributed to Great Plains history. The talk will also examine the architectural ruins of Nebraska's fur trading posts, military installations and Native American earth lodge villages. The discussion begins at 2 p.m. admission is free.
6 Celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday
The bookworm will host a D. Seuss birthday Story time at 10 a.m. Saturday. Come with your kids and family to celebrate with crafts, party hats, bingo and storybook reading during the three sessions. admission is free. The bookworm is located at 2501 s. 90th St.
