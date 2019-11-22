Everitt, Mary Ann

September 26, 1929 November 21, 2019

Preceded in death by husband, Neill J. Everitt; and son, Jerry. Survived by children: Mamie Stiles (Mark), Neill Everitt III, Phil Everitt (Diane), Annie Von Trapp (Stefan), Steve Everitt, Florence August (Todd), Francis Vail (Brian), Bridget Rapoza (Guy), Joe Everitt (Katy) Jim Everitt (Darka); twenty-three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Klosner; borther, John Frenking (Noreen); and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Sunday, November 24th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 25th, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.). INTERMENT: St. Mary's Cemetery. The family prefers masses.

