Everitt, Mary Ann

September 26, 1929 November 21, 2019
Preceded in death by husband, Neill J. Everitt; and son, Jerry. Survived by children: Mamie Stiles (Mark), Neill Everitt III, Phil Everitt (Diane), Annie Von Trapp (Stefan), Steve Everitt, Florence August (Todd), Francis Vail (Brian), Bridget Rapoza (Guy), Joe Everitt (Katy) Jim Everitt (Darka); twenty-three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Klosner; borther, John Frenking (Noreen); and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Sunday, November 24th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 5pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, November 25th, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.). INTERMENT: St. Mary's Cemetery. The family prefers masses.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.