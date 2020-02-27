EVENT OF THE WEEK
Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Sample some chili, test your movie knowledge and more.

Movie trivia

FRIDAY

Werner Park will host a movie trivia night in its Jack Daniel's Club from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per person, which includes food, and there will be prizes for the top three teams. For more information or to register, visit eventvesta.com/events/1271.

Durham Museum Insider Tour/ SATURDAY

In celebration of Omaha Fashion Week, the Durham Museum will host a special exhibit from 9:30 to 11 a.m. that will include rarely seen garments and accessories from its collections. advance registration is required, and space is limited. Admission is $20 member and $25 for nonmembers. For more info or to register, visit durhammuseum.org.

Sunday Trekking/ SUNDAY

Enjoy the unseasonably nice weather and go for a hike at Fontenelle Forest from 1 to 3 p.m. The hike will traverse hilly terrain, and it is free for Fontenelle members or with daily admission. For more info, visit fontenelleforest.org.

Blackstone Chili CookOff/ SATURDAY

Which Blackstone District Restaurantmakes the best chili. Head to Stirnella between noon and 3 p.m. to cast your vote. Tickets, $5 at the door, will get you unlimited samples. For more info, including a list of participating restaurants, visit facebook.com/events/496029971015126.

