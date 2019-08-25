Esaias, Kristie L. Aug 25, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email TRY 1 MONTH FOR 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save April 28, 1970 August 23, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Sign up today More details World Herald Contests College Pick 'Em People's Choice Awards Nebraska Home Game Ticket Giveaway Koterba Caption Contest
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.