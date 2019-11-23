May 24, 1995 November 21, 2019

Preceded in death by grandfather, Tom Nastase; uncles, Ray Nastase and Joseph Didulo; aunt, Theresa Didulo.

Survived by parents, Iggy and Shari; sister, Megan; grandmothers, Mary C. Nastase and Agnes T. Didulo; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family will receive friends Sunday, November 24th from 2-4pm at West Center Chapel with 4pm WAKE SERVICE. FUNERAL: Monday, November 25th, 10am Citylight Church (3401 Oakview Drive). Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

