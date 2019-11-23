May 24, 1995 November 21, 2019
Preceded in death by grandfather, Tom Nastase; uncles, Ray Nastase and Joseph Didulo; aunt, Theresa Didulo.
Survived by parents, Iggy and Shari; sister, Megan; grandmothers, Mary C. Nastase and Agnes T. Didulo; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family will receive friends Sunday, November 24th from 2-4pm at West Center Chapel with 4pm WAKE SERVICE. FUNERAL: Monday, November 25th, 10am Citylight Church (3401 Oakview Drive). Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.