WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Democratic presidential candidates launched their campaigns last year with bold pledges to reject help from super PACs and dark money groups. But as the realities of a tough primary fight sink in, those promises are fading away.
Elizabeth Warren, one of the fiercest critics of money in politics, last week was the latest White House hopeful to accept help from a big money organization that can raise and spend unlimited amounts on behalf of candidates. Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders have done much the same.
Campaign finance disclosures made to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday offered the clearest look yet at who will have the resources to forge on deep into the calendar. The disclosures include campaign spending and fundraising details for the month of January.
Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire, has plunged over $400 million into his campaign, while Sanders is propelled by an army of contributors whose renewable stream of small online contributions helped him amass $25 million in January alone.
In contrast, Warren raised $10.4 million, held just $2.2 million in reserve at the month's end and borrowed $400,000 on a $3 million line of credit. Her campaign said that since then, during the month of February, she has raised $17 million, a good chunk of which came after a spirited debate performance Wednesday night.
Biden raised $8.8 million in January and had $7.1 million in the bank. And Klobuchar had $2.8 million on hand, though she has raised more than $12 million since a breakout debate performance before the New Hampshire primary.
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, reported taking in $6 million in January. He also had just $6.6 million cash on hand after burning through $14.1 million that month. His campaign says he has since taken in another $11 million.
