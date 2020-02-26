CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democrats unleashed a roaring assault against Bernie Sanders' electability and seized on Mike Bloomberg's past with women in the workplace in a raucous debate Tuesday night that tested the strength of the two men leading their party's presidential nomination fight.
Sanders, the Democratic front-runner, faced the brunt of the attacks for much of the night.
Pete Buttigieg, mired among the moderates fighting to be the chief Sanders alternative, seized on Sanders' self-described democratic socialism and his recent comments expressing admiration for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro's push for education.
"I am not looking forward to a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950s and Bernie Sanders with a nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960s," Buttigieg declared.
Sanders lashed back throughout the night, pointing to polls that showed him beating the Republican president and noting all the recent attention he's gotten: "I'm hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why?"
The latest infighting came as the Democrats met for their 10th debate of the 2020 primary season, just four days before South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary and a week before more than a dozen states vote on Super Tuesday.
The intensity of Tuesday's clash, with candidates repeatedly yelling over one another, reflected the reality that the Democrats' establishment wing is quickly running out of time to stop Sanders' rise. Even some critics, Bloomberg among them, conceded that Sanders could build an insurmountable delegate lead as soon as next week.
The Democrats will not stand side-by-side on the debate stage until the middle of next month, making Tuesday's debate the best, and perhaps last, chance for some candidates to save themselves and alter the trajectory of the high-stakes nomination fight.
Sanders' ideological ally, Elizabeth Warren, questioned the Vermont senator's ability to lead the nation.
"Bernie and I agree on a lot of things, but I think I would make a better president than Bernie," Warren said in one of her few swipes at Sanders in recent weeks.
While the knives were out for Sanders, Bloomberg also faced sustained attacks that gave him a chance to redeem himself after a bad debate debut a week earlier.
Warren, a Massachusetts senator, again went after Bloomberg's record as a businessman, noting reports of an allegation that he told a pregnant employee "to kill it," a reference to the woman's unborn child. Bloomberg fiercely denied the allegation but acknowledged that he has made inappropriate comments.
Bloomberg was steadier on his feet Tuesday, although it was unclear whether the performance would be enough to revive his stalled campaign.
Bloomberg made the case that both President Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin are in lockstep in their belief that Sanders would make the weakest November rival for the incumbent.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was looking to make a big impression in South Carolina, where he was long viewed as the front-runner because of his support from black voters.
But billionaire Tom Steyer has been pouring money into African American outreach, threatening to peel away Biden's support.
