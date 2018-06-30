Day, Donald F.

Donald F. Day, age 84 years, of Omaha, NE. Chairman of Dial Realty. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia. Survived by children, Michael and Tammy Day, Mark Day, Kelley A. Day and Patrick and Jennifer Day all of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren; sister, Glenola Kleckner of Kearney, NE.
VISITATION one hour prior to the service. FUNERAL Monday 10:30am at Westside Church (150th and Dodge St.) Interment Armada Cemetery in Miller, NE; Memorials to Westside Church for Christian International Foundation, Inc. (CIFI) Bill Pearson; condolences to: reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOMES
21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
