Dan Brown's next book will have a lighter, more musical touch.

The "Da Vinci Code" author is working on a picture story, "Wild Symphony," scheduled to be published Sept. 1. Rodale Kids, an imprint of Random House Children's Books, announced the book this week and called it an "entertaining" experience in which "the playful Maestro Mouse, trusty baton in hand, brings readers along as he visits a variety of animal friends, from cheetahs and kangaroos to elephants and blue whales."

"Wild Symphony" will be illustrated by Susan Batori and will be accompanied by a release of children's classical music, written by Brown.

"I love storytelling, and my novels always attempt to weave together varied themes," Brown said in a statement. "With 'Wild Symphony,' I was excited to build on this idea and create a truly layered experience."— AP

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started