Critics question reliability of pricey new voting devices

In the rush to replace insecure, unreliable electronic voting machines after Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, state and local officials have scrambled to acquire more trustworthy equipment for this year's election, when U.S. intelligence agencies fear even worse problems.
But instead of choosing simple, hand-marked paper ballots that are most resistant to tampering because paper can't be hacked, many are opting for pricier technology that computer security experts consider almost as risky as earlier discredited electronic systems.
Called ballot-marking devices, the machines have touch screens for registering voter choice. Unlike touch screen-only machines, they print out paper records that are scanned by optical readers. South Carolina voters will use them in Saturday's primary.
The most pricey solution available, they are at least twice as expensive as the hand-marked paper ballot option. They have been vigorously promoted by the three voting equipment vendors that control 88% of the U.S. market.
Some of the most popular ballot-marking machines, made by industry leaders Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems, register votes in bar codes that the human eye cannot decipher. That's a problem, researchers say: Voters could end up with printouts that accurately spell out the names of the candidates they picked, but, because of a hack, the bar codes do not reflect those choices.
Because the bar codes are what's tabulated, voters would never know that their ballots benefited another candidate.
Even on machines that do not use bar codes, voters may not notice if a hack or programming error mangled their choices. A University of Michigan study determined that only 7% of participants in a mock election notified poll workers when the names on their printed receipts did not match the candidates they voted for.
Omaha-based ES&S rejects those scenarios. Spokeswoman Katina Granger said the company's ballot-marking machines' accuracy and security "have been proven through thousands of hours of testing and tens of thousands of successful elections." Dominion declined to comment .
Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. voters will be using ballot-marking machines this year, compared with less than 2% in 2018, according to Verified Voting, which tracks voting technology.
Pivotal counties in the crucial states of Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina have bought ballot-marking machines. So have counties in much of Texas, as well as California's Los Angeles County and all of Georgia, Delaware and South Carolina. The machines' certification has often been streamlined in the rush to get machines in place for presidential primaries.
Ballot-marking devices were not conceived as primary vote-casting tools but as accessible options for people with disabilities.
Critics see them as vulnerable to hacking. At last year's DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas, it took tinkerers at the "Voting Village" less than eight hours to hack two older ballot-marking devices.
Tampering aside, some of the newer ballot-marking machines have stumbled badly in actual votes. That happened most spectacularly in November when ES&S's top-of-the-line ExpressVote XL debuted in a Pennsylvania county.
Even without technical troubles, the new machines can lead to longer lines. Voters need more time to cast ballots, and the machines' high costs have prompted election officials to limit how many they purchase.
"There are a huge number of reasons to reject today's ballot-marking devices — except for limited use as assistive devices for those unable to mark a paper ballot themselves," said Doug Jones, a University of Iowa computer scientist who co-authored the voting technology history "Broken Ballots."
But election officials see ballot-marking devices as improvements over paperless touch screens, which were used by 27% of voters in 2018. They like them because the touch screens are familiar to voters and officials can use one voting method for everyone.
Michael Anderson, elections director for Pennsylvania's Lebanon County, said: "Voters want it." The county offers voters both machine and hand-marked ballots.
Critics say currently available ballot-marking devices undermine the very idea of retaining a paper record. It's an idea supported by a 2018 National Academies of Sciences report that favors hand-marked ballots tallied by optical scanners, which 70% of U.S. voters used in 2016 and 2018 and will rely on in November.
It is a stance also shared by Colorado, a national leader in election security. The state is banning bar codes from ballot-marking voting machines beginning in 2021.
Election administrators who reject hand-marked paper ballots as antiquated, inconvenient or unwieldy have few options beyond ballot-marking devices. That's because the $300 million voting equipment and services industry is so insular and entrenched.
The industry faces virtually no federal regulation even though election technology was designated critical infrastructure in January 2017. Federal certification guidelines for voting machine design are 15 years old and voluntary. The leading vendors have resisted publicly disclosing third-party penetration testing of their systems.
"It's a self-reinforcing system that keeps it frozen in a place in the past," said Eddie Perez, a former product development director for Hart InterCivic, the No. 3 voting equipment company, now with the OSET Institute, a nonprofit that promotes reliable voting solutions. "They don't want to make any changes in the equipment unless they absolutely have to."
The Republican-controlled Senate has declined to take up bills that would, among other things, require a voter-verifiable paper trail and require bulletproof postelection audits. Republicans say the federal government should not impinge on states' authority to oversee elections.
Northampton County, on Pennsylvania's eastern edge, became ground zero last November in the debate over ballot-marking devices when its newly purchased ES&S ExpressVote XLs failed in two different ways.
First, a ballot programming error prevented votes cast for one of three candidates in a judge's race from registering in the bar codes used to count the vote. Only absentee ballot votes registered electronically for the candidate. A manual recount of the paper voting records settled the election.
The other problem: mis-calibrated touch screens on about a third of the county's 320 machines.
One poll judge called the touch screens "garbage." Some voters who registered complaints in emails obtained by the Associated Press in a public records request said their votes were assigned to the wrong candidates — an error known as "vote-flipping." Others worried about future malfunctions triggering long lines, possibly reducing voter turnout.
According to state certification documents, voters require triple the amount of time on average to navigate ES&S ballot-marking machines when compared with filling out hand-marked ballots and running them through optical scanners.
ES&S blamed the Northampton County debacle on human error.
Proper pre-election logic and accuracy testing would have easily caught both problems, said Daniel Lopresti, a Lehigh University computer scientist on the county election commission.
"What we worry is, what happens the next time if there's a programming bug — or a hack or whatever — and it's done in a way that's not obvious?"
ES&S defends the machine. In a Dec. 12 filing in a Pennsylvania lawsuit, company executive Dean Baumer said the ExpressVote XL had never been compromised and said breaches of the machine "are a practical impossibility."
ES&S lobbied hard in Pennsylvania for the ExpressVote XL, though not always legally.
After ES&S won a $29 million contract in Philadelphia last year in a hasty procurement, that city's controller did some digging. She determined that ES&S's vice president of finance had failed to disclose, in a mandatory campaign contribution form, activities of consultants who spent more than $400,000, including making campaign contributions to two commissioners involved in awarding the contract. ES&S agreed to pay a record $2.9 million penalty as a result.
It said the executive's failure to disclose was inadvertent.
New York State election commission co-chair Douglas Kellner said he's confident in a ballot-marking device, the Image Cast Evolution by Dominion, certified for use in his state. He said a hack is "extraordinarily unlikely."
