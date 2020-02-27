The Food and Drug Administration is stepping up its monitoring of the drug supply for potential shortages, including 20 products that may be at risk due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The crisis highlights a vulnerability: Not only are many medications used in the United States manufactured overseas but critical ingredients — and the chemicals used to make them — also are made in China. The supply chain's roots now run so deep that it's difficult to fully anticipate where critical shortages could emerge.
Rosemary Gibson, author of the book "China Rx" and a senior adviser at the Hastings Center, a bioethics think tank, said China has a "global chokehold" on the chemical components that make up key ingredients.
"We are dependent on others, and they will keep medicines for their own people," she said.
Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee, has similar concerns.
"The red lights are blinking," she said. "It's one thing for China to make athletic wear for us, but to depend on them for our drug supply? That's not acceptable."
The FDA said that no companies are reporting drug shortages linked to the coronavirus. But an FDA spokeswoman said the agency has contacted 180 China-based prescription-drug manufacturers asking them to evaluate their supply chains and remind them they're required to notify the FDA of any coming disruptions.
Many U.S. drug companies buy Chinese-made active pharmaceutical ingredients, called APIs, in bulk, insulating themselves against a supply disruption for weeks, months or even a year.
The 20 products the FDA is watching especially closely use raw materials that all come from China.
The number of factories situated in China has risen sharply in recent years due to low-cost labor, less stringent environmental regulations and the need for large factory sites, said Janet Woodcock, director of FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb, at a recent hearing about U.S. preparedness for pandemics, warned not only about U.S. reliance on the active ingredients in drugs but also on their chemical precursors. Many of these materials are made in China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus, he said.
