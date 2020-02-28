DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia on Thursday closed off the holiest sites in Islam to foreign pilgrims over the coronavirus, disrupting travel for thousands of Muslims already headed to the kingdom and potentially affecting plans later this year for millions more ahead of the fasting month of Ramadan and the annual hajj pilgrimage.
The unprecedented move, which wasn't taken even during the 1918 flu epidemic that killed tens of millions worldwide, showed the growing worry about the virus across the Middle East, which has more than 360 confirmed cases.
The region's hardest-hit nation is Iran, which is Saudi Arabia's biggest nearby rival, with the death toll reaching at least 26, the largest behind only China, where the epidemic began.
The number of infections in Iran has spiked by over 100 to at least 254, but a World Health Organization official said he believes that figure is "a substantial underestimate of the true number."
Those Iranians who have fallen ill include Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar, better known as "Sister Mary," the English-speaking spokeswoman for the students who seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and sparked the 444-day hostage crisis, state media reported.
In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, thousands of pilgrims were forced to postpone or cancel their trips at the last minute.— AP
Congress eyes billions, and quickly, to battle coronavirus
WASHINGTON — Capitol Hill negotiations on emergency spending to combat the coronavirus outbreak are likely to produce a bill that's double or even triple the $2.5 billion plan requested by President Donald Trump just days ago.
Lawmakers and aides say the bill probably will range from $6 billion to $8 billion. Both the Democraticcontrolled House and GOP-held Senate are eager to complete work on the measure in the next two weeks.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed redirecting money from Trump's border wall to the coronavirus battle.
Vice President Mike Pence moved Thursday to project calm in the role of coordinator of the government's response to the virus. He convened his first meeting of the Coronavirus Task Force one day after Trump made him the point person for the epidemic. Pence named a seasoned medical professional, Debbie Birx, as his chief adviser on the response. — AP
With virus reaching Brazil, Latin America gears up
RIO DE JANEIRO — Latin America saw its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus spreading worldwide when Brazil's government announced that a 61-year-old man who traveled to Italy this month had the virus.
The Brazilian man had spent two weeks in northern Italy's Lombardy region on a work trip, where he contracted the contagious virus, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.
As a result, airports across Latin America looked for signs of sick passengers Thursday and otherwise tried to block the arrival of the virus. — AP
Dominican Republic turns back cruise ship
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — The Dominican Republic turned back a cruise ship carrying 1,500 people on Thursday because eight of those aboard showed potential symptoms of the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus, officials announced.
A joint statement by the Public Health Ministry and Port Authority said that the captain of the Braemar reported four Filipinos, two British citizens and two U.S. citizens were under medical observation for symptoms such as fever, coughing or difficulty breathing.
The ship, carrying 1,128 passengers and 384 crew members, is operated by Fred Olsen Cruise Lines. The cruise line said it was "awaiting advice on the next steps" and "liaising with a number of airlines to secure onward travel for guests." — AP
