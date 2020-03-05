Some countries take drastic action
BANGKOK — Saudi Arabia banned citizens from performing the Muslim pilgrimage in Mecca, Italy closed schools nationwide through mid-March and Iran canceled Friday prayers for a second week as nations scrambled Wednesday to control the coronavirus outbreak.
From religion to sports, countries were taking drastic measures to curb the new coronavirus, which first emerged in China. In all, more than 94,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, with more than 3,200 deaths.
All sporting events in Italy will take place without fans for a month. In Germany and France, officials told soccer players to simply disperse — without shaking hands — after lining up.
India, meanwhile, tightened the export of 26 key drug ingredients used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, a potentially disruptive move for other nations taken as its caseload rose to 28 on Wednesday.
In France, the Louvre finally opened Wednesday after days of meetings to reassure workers worried about catching the virus from the museum's visitors.
Meanwhile, Israel's chief rabbi is urging observant Jews to refrain from kissing mezuzot, a small item encasing a prayer scroll posted by Jews on doorposts.— aP
Cruise ship returning after California death
California announced its first death from the coronavirus Wednesday.
Health officials said the elderly person had other health problems and was likely exposed to the virus on a Princess cruise ship in February. The ship is off the coast of Mexico now and will return directly to San Francisco, where a course of action will be determined, after a "small cluster" of former passengers was confirmed to have the virus.
The ship's chief medical officer says guests who sailed on the Feb. 11-21 voyage and are currently on the ship need to stay in their rooms until they are cleared by medical staff. — aP
Death toll now 10 in Washington state
SEATTLE — Washington state on Wednesday reported a 10th death from coronavirus.
The state has now reported 39 COVID-19 cases, all in the greater Seattle area. One is an Amazon employee. Many cases are tied to a suburban Seattle care facility that has reported multiple virus cases and deaths.
There are now more than 150 coronavirus cases in the United States Meanwhile, negotiators in Congress have reached agreement on an $8.3 billion measure to battle the coronavirus outbreak. They hope to have the bill signed by President Donald Trump this week.— aP
United Airlines is first to cut back on flights
United Airlines will reduce flights, freeze hiring and ask employees to volunteer for unpaid leave as the airline struggles with weak demand for travel because of the new virus outbreak.
United said Wednesday that starting in April it will reduce passenger-carrying capacity 20% on international routes and 10% in the U.S. — the first airline to cut domestic flying. United officials said they will temporarily ground some planes.
The oubreak has already led airlines to suspend flights to China and reduce service to other countries.
United announced the cuts shortly after several airline CEOs visited the White House. The administration is seeking the airlines' help in tracing travelers who might have come in contact with people ill with COVID-19. — Bloomberg
