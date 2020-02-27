WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers from both parties told Pentagon leaders on Wednesday that the Defense Department is undermining its own efforts to get military money by diverting billions of dollars for the construction of President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall The top Democrat and top Republican of the House Armed Services Committee warned Defense Secretary Mark Esper that overturning congressional funding decisions to shift money for the wall is an enormous problem that will have consequences.
It's unusual for Republicans to oppose one of Trump's priorities.
The top Republican, Rep. Mac Thornberry of Texas, said the result may be that Congress will place greater restrictions on the Pentagon's ability to move money around to meet military needs. The panel's Democratic chairman, Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, said the money transfer is "very, very damaging to the Pentagon."
"The message it sends is the Pentagon has plenty of money," said Smith, adding that it "undercuts any arguments for any need for resources."
The Pentagon announced this month that it was slashing billions of dollars in funding for Navy and Air Force aircraft and other military programs to free up money for the construction of the wall.
Esper approved the $3.8 billion border wall request from the Department of Homeland Security, and the Pentagon acknowledged that more cuts could be coming to funnel dollars for the wall. The Pentagon's decision stripped money from major aircraft and procurement programs that touch Republican and Democratic districts and states.
Trump has repeatedly said Mexico is paying for the wall, but that has never happened.
Pointing to the $1.5 billion stripped from National Guard programs, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said she's "concerned the Pentagon is going to become the piggy bank for any pet project. Today it could be the wall, tomorrow it could be someone's decision to fund a health care project."
Esper said the money was shifted from programs that had more money than needed or had money that wasn't needed right away.
As an example, he said that if the department sought funding for three F-35 fighter jets and Congress decided to fund five, the money for the additional two would be considered "excess."
Lawmakers also noted that the U.S.-Mexico border is not included as a priority at all in the Pentagon's new national defense strategy.
Despite congressional opposition, Trump faced no consequences when making similar transfers last year, when the Pentagon canceled dozens of military construction projects to free up $3.6 billion and transferred $2.5 billion in drug-fighting money.
