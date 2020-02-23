Mavs hit five home runs in win, earn split
EL PASO, Texas — UNO belted five home runs and used an eight-run second inning to take control in a 17-1 rout of IUPUI on Saturday.
The Mavericks (7-6) bounced back from a 10-2 loss to New Mexico State earlier in day.
Jamie White hit two homers in the nightcap, the second straight day she hit two home runs in a game. Taylor Johnson, Allison Helton and Sydney Ross each added a home run against IUPUI as the Mavericks scored their most runs since 2016.
After suffering her first loss of the season against New Mexico State, Sydney Hampton (7-1) tossed three innings to beat IUPUI.
UNO will wrap up the tournament Sunday against UTEP. The Mavs beat the Miners 13-6 on Friday.
McKelvy leads Bluejays to win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mileah McKelvy drove in three runs as Creighton beat Rider 7-2 at the Tiger Classic on Saturday.
The score was tied at 2-2 in the top of the sixth when the Jays scored four runs. Sam Alm drove in two with a single to left, and McKelvy followed with a two-run single to center.
The Jays tacked on another run in the seventh, and Mikayla Santa Cruz struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
The Jays wrap up the tournament Sunday against Central Connecticut State and Bowling Green.
NU tops Cal, falls to No. 2 UW
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Tristen Edwards was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs to lead Nebraska to an 8-2 win Saturday over California at the Mary Nutter Classic.
The Huskers pulled away with a five-run fourth.
Later Saturday, the Huskers (6-7) were tied 2-2 with No. 2 Washington in the bottom of the sixth, but the Huskies (14-1) scored eight runs to pull away for the win.
The Huskers wrap up the tournament Sunday against Florida.
