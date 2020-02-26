AP TOP 25

NO. 2 BAYLOR 85, KANSAS STATE 66: The Bears (25-2, 14-1 Big 12) jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes and never trailed.

NO. 4 DAYTON 62, GEORGE MASON 55: Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as the Flyers (26-2, 15-0) survived a sluggish performance to clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.

WAKE FOREST 113, NO. 7 DUKE 101, 2OT: Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start and hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation to help Wake Forest stun Duke (23-5, 13-4 ACC). Childress missed his first 10 shots before hitting the tying 3 with 15.5 seconds left in regulation. And once the game went into a second extra period, Childress buried another on the first possession to put the Demon Deacons ahead to stay.

NO. 8 KENTUCKY 69, TEXAS A&M 60: Immanuel Quickley had career highs of 30 points and eight 3-pointers for Kentucky (23-5, 13-2 SEC).

NO. 15 AUBURN 67, MISSISSIPPI 58: Austin Wiley had 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Tigers (24-4, 11-4 SEC) remained unbeaten at home.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 78, NO. 18 IOWA 70: Cassius Winston scored 19 of his 20 points in the second half, and the Spartans (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into sole possession of second place in the conference. The Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7) started the night tied for second in the Big Ten and ended it slipping to sixth.

OKLAHOMA 65, NO. 22 TEXAS TECH 51: Leading scorer Jahmi'us Ramsey was held scoreless for the Red Raiders (18-10, 9-6 Big 12), who finished with a season-low 51 points and shot 33.3% from the field.

BIG EAST

XAVIER 78, DEPAUL 67: Naji Marshall had 23 points, and the Musketeers (18-10, 7-8) shot 48% on 3s against the Blue Demons (14-14, 2-13).

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started