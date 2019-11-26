AP TOP 25
VIRGINIA TECH 71, NO. 3 MICHIGAN STATE 66: Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping the Hokies hold off the Spartans (3-2) at the Maui Invitational. Michigan State trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes because of foul trouble.
NO. 4 KANSAS 93, CHAMINADE 63: Devin Dotson scored 19 points, Udoka Azubuike added 15 despite early foul trouble and the Jayhawks (4-1) cruised past Division II Chaminade at the Maui Invitational. Isaiah Moss had 13 points for two-time Maui champion Kansas, which moves on to face UCLA or BYU in Tuesday's semifinals.
NO. 10 OHIO STATE 71, KENT STATE 52: Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points, and the Buckeyes (6-0) recovered after a furious second-half rally by the Golden Flashes to pull away. Ohio State led by as many as 17 points early in the second half. But Kent State rallied to tie it midway through the second half. The Buckeyes then answered with 17 straight points to regain control.
NO. 17 TENNESSEE 58, CHATTANOOGA 46: Lamonte' Turner had 17 points and 12 assists as the Volunteers (5-0) extended the longest active home winning streak in Division I to 30 games. Tennessee hasn't lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since a loss to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.
NO. 18 AUBURN 84, NEW MEXICO 59: Samir Doughty scored 19 points to lead the Tigers (6-0) in the second game of the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Auburn will play Richmond for the title Tuesday.
NO. 20 VCU 78, ALABAMA STATE 62: Marcus Evans scored 25 points, and the Rams (6-0) closed the first half on a big run. Evans had 18 points in the first half, including 10 during a 26-7 burst that gave VCU a 46-28 lead.
BIG EAST
BUTLER 63, MISSOURI 52: Kamar Baldwin and Bryce Golden had 13 points each, and the Bulldogs (6-0) got off to a fast start in front of a big Missouri crowd in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Butler advances to the championship game against Stanford on Tuesday.
BIG TEN RICHMOND 62, WISCONSIN 52: Blake Francis scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Spiders past the Badgers (4-2) in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic.
INDIANA 88, LOUISIANA TECH 75: Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded his third double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers (6-0).
NORTHWESTERN 78, BRADLEY 51: Pat Spencer tripled his scoring average with 23 points as the Wildcats (3-2) won in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
ORAL ROBERTS 99, SW CHRISTIAN 45: Deondre Burns registered 17 points as the Golden Eagles (3-4) beat the NAIA member.
