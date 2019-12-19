AP TOP 25

NO. 2 GONZAGA 94, NORTH CAROLINA 81: Corey Kispert scored 26 points, Filip Petrusev added 20 and the Bulldogs (12-1) rolled to hand the Tar Heels their fourth straight loss.

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 70, MIAMI (OHIO) 46: Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and the Cardinals (11-1) pulled away with a 17-0 run.

NO. 9 VIRGINIA 56, STONY BROOK 44: Kihei Clark scored 14 points and Jay Huff had eight of his 12 during a second-half run as the Cavaliers (9-1) pulled away. NO. 10 BAYLOR 91, UT MARTIN 63: Davion Mitchell had 19 points and the Bears (8-1) outscored the Skyhawks 53-33 in the second half.

NO. 15 MICHIGAN STATE 77, NORTHWESTERN 72: Cassius Winston scored 21 points and Xavier Tillman had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) in their 11th straight win over the Wildcats (5-5, 0-2).

NO. 20 SAN DIEGO STATE 92, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 48: Yanni Wetzell led the Aztecs (10-0) with 17 points.

CINCINNATI 78, NO. 21 TENNESSEE 66: Trevon Scott scored 15 points and the Bearcats recovered from back-to-back losses by knocking off the Volunteers (7-3).

BIG EAST XAVIER 74, WESTERN CAROLINA 61: Quentin Goodin had a career-high 25 points and Jason Carter added 16 for the Musketeers (10-2), who used a 13-2 run in the second half to take control. DEPAUL 73, CLEVELAND STATE 65: Paul Reed had a double-double with 19 points with 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (11-1), who earned their fourth consecutive road victory. ST. JOHN'S 85, ALBANY 57: Marcellus Earlington scored 16 points off the bench for the Red Storm (10-2), who forced 24 turnovers.

SUMMIT LEAGUE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 75, FLORIDA GULF COAST 56: Douglas Wilson scored 20 points, Carroll Kuemper graduate Matt Dentlinger added 15 and former Winnebago star David Wingett contributed 12 as 10 players scored for the Jackrabbits (8-6).

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription