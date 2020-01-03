AP TOP 25
NO. 1 GONZAGA 85, PORTLAND 72: Killian Tillie scored 22 points as every Gonzaga starter finished in double figures to help the Bulldogs (15-1) erase a sevenpoint halftime deficit. A 16-0 run early in the second half helped the nation's top-scoring team get back on track.
COLORADO 74, NO. 4 OREGON 65: McKinley Wright scored 11 of his 21 points in the final five minutes as the Buffaloes (122) got their second win over a ranked team this season. The Ducks (11-3) dropped to 0-9 all time in Boulder.
NO. 14 MICHIGAN ST. 76, ILLINOIS 56: Cassius Winston had 21 points to help the Spartans (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten), who pulled away with a 15-3 spurt early in the second half, win their sixth straight game.
NO. 20 DAYTON 84, LA SALLE 58: Obi Toppin had 20 points to lead five Flyers in double figures, and Dayton (12-2) broke the game open midway through the first half with an 18-0 run over a fiveminute stretch.
BIG TEN
PURDUE 83, MINNESOTA 78, 2OT: Matt Haarms, returning from a two-game absence, finished with a career-high 26 points, including the first two baskets in the second overtime for the Boilermakers (9-5, 2-1). Daniel Oturu scored 24 of his 29 points after halftime for the Gophers (7-6, 1-2), who got 69 points from three players.
