AP TOP 25
NO. 24 COLORADO 56, COLORADO STATE 48:Shane Gatling scored a season high 20 points to help the Buffaloes (8-2) hang on after squandering a 16-point lead. The Rams (7-6), meanwhile, tied it 39-39 with 7:18 left but never led and finished 2 of 22 from 3-point range. They fell behind early — with their 12 first-half points being the lowest allowed by Colorado since 2011 — and never quite recovered.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 66, UNK 53:Douglas Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Jackrabbits (7-6), who survived an 11-of-21 performance at the foul line. Winnebago's David Wingett added eight points and five rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Morgan Soucie's 14 points and nine boards paced the Lopers.
