AP TOP 25
NO. 4 BAYLOR 71, TEXAS TECH 68, OT: MaCio Teague hit a step-back 3-pointer, just beating the shot clock, with 1:13 left in overtime, and the Bears (26-3, 15-2 Big 12) held on to beat the Red Raiders.
NO. 12 DUKE 88, N.C. STATE 69: Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as the Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5 ACC) took over in the second half with a run of 17 straight scoring possessions.
NOTES
KANSAS IS UNANIMOUS NO. 1 Kansas was the unanimous choice for the top spot in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday, receiving all 64 votes from the media panel. Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only other teams to hold their places after a week in which nine Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents.
AGNEW EARNS LEAGUE AWARD
Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew was named the Big East player of the week after a record-breaking final weekend of the regular season. Agnew set the Creighton single game scoring record with 43 points against Georgetown. She also went 10 of 10 from the foul line to finish 43 of 43 in Big East play, a conference record. Agnew has made 50 straight free throws overall. The senior was also named the College Sports Madness national player of the week.
GEORGIA TECH ACCEPTS BAN
Georgia Tech withdrew its appeal of the NCAA postseason ban against its men's basketball program on Monday and will not play in this month's ACC tournament. The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of coach Josh Pastner's former assistants, Darryl LaBarrie, as well as one-time friend Ron Bell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.