AP TOP 25

NO. 4 BAYLOR 71, TEXAS TECH 68, OT: MaCio Teague hit a step-back 3-pointer, just beating the shot clock, with 1:13 left in overtime, and the Bears (26-3, 15-2 Big 12) held on to beat the Red Raiders.

NO. 12 DUKE 88, N.C. STATE 69: Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as the Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5 ACC) took over in the second half with a run of 17 straight scoring possessions.

NOTES

KANSAS IS UNANIMOUS NO. 1 Kansas was the unanimous choice for the top spot in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll released Monday, receiving all 64 votes from the media panel. Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only other teams to hold their places after a week in which nine Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents.

AGNEW EARNS LEAGUE AWARD

Creighton's Jaylyn Agnew was named the Big East player of the week after a record-breaking final weekend of the regular season. Agnew set the Creighton single game scoring record with 43 points against Georgetown. She also went 10 of 10 from the foul line to finish 43 of 43 in Big East play, a conference record. Agnew has made 50 straight free throws overall. The senior was also named the College Sports Madness national player of the week.

GEORGIA TECH ACCEPTS BAN

Georgia Tech withdrew its appeal of the NCAA postseason ban against its men's basketball program on Monday and will not play in this month's ACC tournament. The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of coach Josh Pastner's former assistants, Darryl LaBarrie, as well as one-time friend Ron Bell.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started