AP TOP 25
NO. 1 KANSAS 83, OKLAHOMA STATE 58: Udoka Azubuike had 19 points and 16 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 15 points and the Jayhawks (25-3, 14-1 Big 12) avoided any chance of a letdown after their high-profile win over Baylor on Saturday.
NO. 6 FLORIDA STATE 82, NO. 11 LOUISVILLE 67: Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and the Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 ACC) rallied from a double-digit deficit. Florida State moved past the Cardinals (23-6, 144) into first place in the conference. The Seminoles lead Louisville and No. 7 Duke by half a game.
TEXAS 67, NO. 20 WEST VIRGINIA 57: Andrew Jones scored 22 points as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge. The Mountaineers (19-9, 7-8 Big 12) have lost six straight on the road in conference play.
NOTES
KANSAS MOVES UP TO NO. 1 Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor in a matchup of Big 12 heavyweights, while the Bears dropped to No. 2 in the Associated Press men's poll Monday after their nip-and-tuck loss in Waco. The Jayhawks received 62 of 64 first-place votes from the national media panel to take over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season. Kansas was atop the poll for one week in December, when it seemed as if just about every school that ascended to No. 1 promptly lost in a topsy-turvy start to the season. "We're a silent team that can make a run late in March," Jayhawks guard Devon Dotson said after the 64-61 victory Saturday. "We're not going to get complacent from this one. We're going to build off of it." Baylor (24-2, 13-1 Big 12) received two first-place votes and fell to second after its 23-game winning streak came to an end. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU, and Dayton leapfrogged San Diego State for No. 4 after the Aztecs lost for the first time in a week when every team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week. The most notable change, of course, came at the top. "Baylor is the best team that we've played against since I've been in the league the last 17 years," said Jayhawks coach Bill Self, whose team began its four-game finishing stretch against Oklahoma State on Monday night. "You could look at Oklahoma State in '04 and you could look at (Texas) Tech in '19, but I think Baylor has played better than both those teams at the same stage. I don't know how it's going to finish, but I certainly feel strongly about that." Baylor wasn't the only team to take its lumps during an upset-filled weekend. The Cougars continued their climb to No. 17 after they knocked off Gonzaga on Saturday night, while UNLV ended the Aztecs' perfect start with a 66-63 victory. Two more top-10 teams went down in a Big Ten shakeup Sunday when Maryland lost to Ohio State and Penn State lost to Indiana for its second defeat of the week. "We lost, and it's the first time it's happened (this season), so it doesn't feel good," San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn said. "We were all just trying to win the game, and it's just played out the way it played out." The Flyers (25-2) have won 16 straight to reach their highest standing in the poll since finishing third during the 1955-56 season, while the Aztecs (26-1) are the nation's only one-loss Division I team. They were followed by Florida State, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland and Creighton in rounding out the top 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.