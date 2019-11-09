Services of Remembrance

is hosting a MEMORIAL SERVICE on Sunday, November 10, at 2pm. Family and friends are invited to join us in remembering loved ones who passed away in the last year while patients at Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy. The Service will take place in the Chapel. A Reception will follow the Service. For more information or to let us know you are coming, contact Pastoral Services at 402-398-6030.

