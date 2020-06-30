Chávez, Julia

January 23, 1920 June 25, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Francisco Chávez; parents, two sisters and two brothers. Survived by children, Emilia Saphore (Roger), Cristina Pretko (Robert), Carlos Chávez (Kristine), Alicia Kroupa (Bill), Laura Schulze (Rick), Jaime Chávez (Rachel), Eduardo "Lalo" Chávez (Patricia), Leticia "Leti" Wees (Jeff); 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren.
A Private Family Service will be held, Thursday, July 2 at 10:30am. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Latino Catholic Scholarship Fund of Omaha 2222 N. 111th St., Omaha, NE 68164-3817 or Intercultural Senior Center 5545 Center St., Omaha, NE, 68106. To watch a livestream of the service, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
