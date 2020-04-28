CDC sends reopening guidelines to White House; excess deaths point to higher toll

Businesses should close break rooms. Restaurants should consider disposable menus and plates. Schools should have students eat lunch in their classrooms.
These are some of the recommendations offered in new federal plans designed to help restaurants, schools, churches and businesses safely reopen as states look to gradually lift their coronavirus restrictions.
The draft guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been sent to Washington but still could be revised before the Trump administration unveils it to the public. The recommendations were obtained from a federal official who was not authorized to release them publicly.
The CDC put together socalled "decision trees" for at least seven types of organizations: schools, camps, child care centers, religious facilities, mass transit systems, workplaces, and bars/ restaurants.
White House officials previously released a three phase reopening plan for the nation that mentioned schools and other organizations that come back online at different points. But it hadn't previously offered more specific how-to guidelines for each kind of entity.
The new guidance still amounts to little more than advice. State and local officials will be the ones to adopt and enforce rules. Some state and local governments have already put guidelines in place for businesses that are operating. For example, Michigan requires businesses to limit how many customers can be in a store at one time.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that each business that wants to reopen will have to submit a plan to the state on how to do that.
The new guidance could give state officials cover if their requirements for businesses are challenged in the courts, said Lindsay Wiley, an American University public health law expert.
"It allows the state to say 'well the CDC said to do it this way,' and the judge then is very happy to say 'well yes you consulted CDC and that's the appropriate body,' and then uphold the restrictions and say they're appropriately evidence-based."
Some examples from the guidance:
In the initial reopening phases, schools should space desks 6 feet apart, nix any field trips and school assemblies, and have students eat lunch in their classrooms instead of the cafeteria.
Churches should hold services through video streaming or at drive-in or outdoor venues as much as possible. They should also encourage everyone to wear cloth face masks, use a stationary collection box and schedule extra services if necessary to make sure church pews are not packed and congregants stay at least 6 feet from each other.
Restaurants should consider using throwaway menus, single-service condiments, and disposable forks, knives, spoons and dishes. They should install sneeze guards at cash registers, limit the number of employees on a shift and avoid having buffets, salad bars and drink stations.
HOT SPOTS
Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro's insistence that it is just a "little flu" and that there is no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infection's spread in Europe and the U.S.
Italy, once a major hot spot, registered its lowest day-to-day number of new cases of COVID-19 since practically the first day the country was put under lockdown in early March.
THE NUMBERS
The official death toll topped 200,000 worldwide Monday, with about 3 million confirmed infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The true toll is believed to be much higher.
The number of dead in the U.S. reached about 55,000 — close to the 58,000 U.S. troops killed during the Vietnam War.
HIGHER TOLL?
In the early weeks of the epidemic, the United States recorded an estimated 15,400 excess deaths, nearly two times as many as were publicly attributed to COVID-19 at the time, according to an analysis of federal data conducted for the Washington Post by a research team led by the Yale School of Public Health.
The excess deaths — the number beyond what would normally be expected for that time of year — occurred during March and through April 4.
The excess deaths are not necessarily attributable directly to COVID-19. They could include people who died because of the epidemic but not from the disease, such as those who were afraid to seek medical treatment for unrelated illnesses. But the higher-than-normal mortality is a starting point for scientists seeking to understand the full impact of the disease.
700 POISONED
The false belief that toxic methanol cures the coronavirus has led to more than 700 deaths in Iran, an official said Monday. That represents a higher death toll for alcohol poisoning than so far released by the Iranian Health Ministry.
Iran is facing the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, with 5,806 deaths and more than 91,000 confirmed cases.
THE MAIL
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading through mail or parcels, according to the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health experts say the risks are very low that COVID-19 will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone who handles them.
This report includes material from the Washington Post.
