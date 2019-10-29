Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker on whether or not the Huskers still can become bowl eligible: "I think we're gonna be 5-5 heading into Maryland. I do think that is going to be a game that we'll really need to win, especially on the road at Maryland. I do think we'll get that win. I do think it's going to be hard fought."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
