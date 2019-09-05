Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker says watch the turnover battle Saturday in Colorado:
"Let's be honest, the Huskers, the Blackshirts forced five turnovers in the first game. If they don't do that, we don't win."
Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker
