CARRIKER CHRONICLES

Nebraska hall of famer Adam Carriker says watch the turnover battle Saturday in Colorado:

"Let's be honest, the Huskers, the Blackshirts forced five turnovers in the first game. If they don't do that, we don't win."

Watch the latest episodes of the "Carriker Chronicles" and find transcripts of every show. Omaha.com/Carriker

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription